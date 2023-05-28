Left Menu

Priority section of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS ready for operation, say officials

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2023 21:46 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 21:46 IST
The priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot is ready for operation, officials said on Sunday.

As per the project timelines, this section with five stations -- Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot -- was supposed to be operationalised by June this year but was ready for commissioning by the month of May, they said.

The semi-high-speed regional rail service has been named 'RAPIDX' by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) -- a joint venture company of the Centre with Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh governments.

The NCRTC is tapping green energy by installing solar panels on stations and depots as well as using blended power in traction, which is planned to be increased progressively.

According to the NCRTC, 'RAPIDX' will connect the people who choose to live in their hometowns in the National Capital Region (NCR) with Delhi through a modern, sustainable, convenient, fast, safe and comfortable means of travel.

The 'RAPIDX' services on the first Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will bring down the travel time between Delhi and Meerut significantly.

The NCRTC is targeting to commission the entire Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor for public use by 2025.

Before that, it will operationalise a 17-km-long priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Latest News

