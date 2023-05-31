International flight service at Agartala airport to start soon after Centre's immigration clearance

International flight services will start at the Agartala airport as soon as the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) gives clearance on immigration facilitation, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet is ready to kickstart services between Agartala and Chittagong in Bangladesh but the MHA is yet to notify the setting up of an immigration centre at the airport that will allow foreign travellers to make it the first port of entry, he said.

''We are hoping to get all the relevant protocols cleared from the Centre by mid-June. Once the process is complete, international flight service will start at the earliest,'' director of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport KC Meena told PTI.

At present, four airlines operate 34-36 domestic flights daily from the MBB Airport, which handles around 4,500 passengers per day.

Meanwhile, Vistara will introduce a flight service between Agartala and Bengaluru from August 1. At present, Indigo and Akasa operate three flights on the route, Meena said.

''Vistara is scheduled to operate a flight on the Agartala-Bengaluru route from August 1. The flight will arrive here directly from Bengaluru, and on its return journey from Agartala, it will go via Guwahati. It will benefit flyers immensely,'' he said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha had urged Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for the introduction of more flights on the route.

