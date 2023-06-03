Odisha train accident: Health Minister Mandaviya to visit AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, Cuttack medical college
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will visit the AIIMS Bhubaneswar and the Cuttack medical college on Sunday to take stock of medical assistance being provided to the victims of the Odisha train accident, sources said.
The Friday triple train accident has left at least 288 people dead and over 1,100 injured.
The crash involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train occurred around 7 pm on Friday near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar.
