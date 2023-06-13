Left Menu

Few Chinese firms participated in PLI scheme: Official

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2023 21:25 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 21:25 IST
A few Chinese companies have participated in India's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

According to FDI norms under Press Note 3 (2020), Chinese firms have to seek mandatory approval from the government to invest in any sector.

''Not many Chinese companies have come. They do not get the clearances. Most companies are coming from Taiwan," the official said.

Under the press note, the government has mandated approval for foreign investments from countries that share their borders with India.

These countries include China, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, and Afghanistan.

About 40-50 foreign direct investment (FDI)proposals from countries sharing land border with India under the provisions of Press Note 3 are pending for approval with the government.

