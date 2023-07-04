Helicopter crashes during landing in Switzerland, all 5 aboard unharmed

A helicopter crashed during landing in the Swiss Alps on Tuesday, but all five people aboard were unharmed, local media reported.

The helicopter, belonging to Swiss airline Air Zermatt, was caught in turbulence during the approach and hit the ground hard. The rotor blades touched the ground and the helicopter tipped onto its side, public broadcaster SRF reported.

The accident happened near the Gnifetti peak, close to the Italian border. According to Air Zermatt, the helicopter was carrying three glaciologists, a pilot and a flight assistant.

