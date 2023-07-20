Left Menu

Air India finalises 800 LEAP engine order to power its new fleet

Air India and CFM International have finalised the order for LEAP engines that will power the airline’s new fleet of 210 Airbus A320neo/A321neos and 190 Boeing 737 MAX family aircraft. 

ANI | Updated: 20-07-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 22:01 IST
From left: Gaël Méheust, CFM International; Russell Stokes, GE Aerospace; Campbell Wilson, Air India; and Jean-Paul Alary, Safran Aircraft Engines (Image: https://www.cfmaeroengines.com/). Image Credit: ANI
Air India has finalised an order for over 800 CFM International Leap-series engines to power its incoming fleet of 210 Airbus A320neo/A321neos and 190 Boeing 737 MAX family aircraft. Air India announced in February a record order for more than 800 LEAP engines

The companies also signed a multi-year services agreement that will cover the airline's entire fleet of LEAP engines, an official statement by the aircraft engine maker said Thursday. "We are delighted to celebrate with CFM a major deal that will play a key role in our future development," said Campbell Wilson, CEO and Managing Director of Air India.

"The introduction on a greater scale of the LEAP engine as well as our services agreement will help us to optimize our operations in terms of environmental footprint and operational cost, while benefiting our customers," Wilson said. The LEAP engine family has amassed more than 35 million engine flight hours and 15 million flight cycles.

"The renewed trust of Air India is a major milestone in CFM history," said Gaël Méheust, president and CEO of CFM International. "This order strengthens our presence in India and commits us to further support Air India's development with the best CFM standards in terms of reliability, efficiency and customer support," Meheust added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

