Air India launches new inflight magazine

Air India on Tuesday said it has launched the new inflight magazine 'namaste.ai' and will be available on board all domestic and international flights.

''The name namaste.ai comes from the Indian greeting. Apart from being a land of diverse geographies, people, and cultures, India is known for its warm hospitality. Through namaste.ai, we will attempt to give our guests a glimpse of all that and more,'' Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said in a release.

In a separate release, the Tata Group-owned airline said it has launched 'Upgrade+' for passengers with eligible bookings to purchase instant, confirmed upgrades to the front cabins at fixed prices.

''With the launch of 'Upgrade+', Air India has discontinued its 'Bid Upgrade' programme, whereby guests with eligible bookings could earlier bid for cabin upgrades and were required to wait for up to four hours before their flight's departure for upgrade decisions,'' the carrier said.

Air India's premium cabins include first class seats in select long haul routes, premium economy seats in select flights to North America and business class in all domestic and international routes.

