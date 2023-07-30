Bus catches fire in Thane; passengers escape unhurt
No one was injured in the incident, Thane Municipal Corporations disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi told PTI.The Thane Municipal Transport TMT bus, carrying 45 to 50 passengers, was on way from Narpoli to Chendani Koliwada when it caught fire at around 8.30 am near the Central Maidan here, he said.
- Country:
- India
Nearly 50 passengers travelling in a civic transport bus had a narrow escape after the vehicle caught fire in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday morning, an official said. No one was injured in the incident, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi told PTI.
The Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) bus, carrying 45 to 50 passengers, was on way from Narpoli to Chendani Koliwada when it caught fire at around 8.30 am near the Central Maidan here, he said. After noticing the fire, the bus driver and conductor immediately evacuated the passengers, he said. Local firemen and a team of the disaster management cell rushed to the spot after being alerted and put out the blaze within 15 minutes, the official said. The bus was partially damaged, he said, adding a short-circuit was suspected to have caused the blaze.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Police station flooded after heavy rains in Maharashtra's Raigad
Trains stopped at Chiplun in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district as Vashishti river crosses danger mark: Konkan Railway.
Two accused wanted in NIA case arrested in Maharashtra's Pune
Death toll in landslide at Irshalwadi village in Maharashtra's Raigad district reaches 24 as two more bodies recovered: Official.
Maharashtra's Marathwada sees 483 farmer suicides between Jan 1 and June 30 this year; Beed tops list