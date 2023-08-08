Left Menu

JPMorgan Chase opens new offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-08-2023 20:00 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 20:00 IST
American financial services major JPMorgan Chase has opened two new facilities in Mumbai and Bengaluru, which will become two of its largest technology and operations centres globally.

The Mumbai campus is a 1.16 million square feet facility located on the 23-acre Nirlon Knowledge Park, which is one of the largest finance and technology hubs located along the Western Express Highway at Goregaon, northwest of the megapolis while the new 1.12 million square feet-Bengaluru hub is located within the Embassy Tech Village, on the Outer Ring Road, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mumbai and Bengaluru are an integral part of our sustained success, and these new facilities demonstrate our continued commitment to India and our people, said Daniel Wilkening, the chief administrative officer for India corporate centre at JPMorgan Chase.

The two new campuses will enable our people with state-of-the-art technology, flexible, efficient, and inclusive workspaces that are powered by sustainability and holistic well-being, Deepak Mangla, chief executive officer of corporate centre for JPMorgan Chase India, said.

JPMorgan Chase employs more than 50,000 in India who provide critical technology and business operations support for every division of the firm. It offers investment banking, global markets, wholesale payments, and custody services businesses now. It already has facilities in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

