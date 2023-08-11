Left Menu

India advises its citizens to leave violence-hit Niger as soon as possible

India on Friday advised its nationals residing in violence-hit Niger to leave that country as soon as possible in view of escalating violence there.At present, around 250 Indians are living in Niger that has witnessed widespread protests and violence following last months coup, according to officials.In an advisory, the Ministry of External Affairs said those who may be planning to travel to Niger should reconsider their plans until the situation normalises.External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at his weekly media briefing that India is closely monitoring the ongoing developments in Niger.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2023 18:27 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 18:27 IST
India advises its citizens to leave violence-hit Niger as soon as possible
  • Country:
  • India

India on Friday advised its nationals residing in violence-hit Niger to leave that country as soon as possible in view of escalating violence there.

At present, around 250 Indians are living in Niger that has witnessed widespread protests and violence following last month's coup, according to officials.

In an advisory, the Ministry of External Affairs said those who may be planning to travel to Niger should reconsider their plans until the situation normalises.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at his weekly media briefing that India is closely monitoring the ongoing developments in Niger. ''In light of the prevailing situation, Indian nationals whose presence is not essential are advised to leave the country as soon as possible,'' he said.

''They may bear in mind that air space is currently closed. When departing through a land border, utmost precautions may be taken to ensure safety and security,'' he added, reading out the advisory.

''All those Indian nationals who have not registered with the Indian Embassy in Niamey are strongly advised to do so expeditiously,'' he said.

''Indian nationals can reach emergency contact in the Embassy of India, Niamey (+ 227 9975 9975) for any assistance,'' he said.

A number of European countries evacuated their citizens from Niger.

On July 26, Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani seized power in Niger overthrowing President Mohamed Bazoum by staging a coup.

Following the coup, 62-year-old Gen Tchiani declared himself as the head of the 'National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science firms; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023