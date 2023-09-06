Left Menu

Strategic partnership with China more important than Belt and Road deal - Italy's minister

A strategic partnership between Italy and China would be more important than a single bilateral deal such as the Belt and Road initiative, Italian Foreign Minister Tajani said on Wednesday addressing Parliament.

A strategic partnership between Italy and China would be more important than a single bilateral deal such as the Belt and Road initiative, Italian Foreign Minister Tajani said on Wednesday addressing Parliament. Tajani went to Beijing last weekend to meet China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

After the meeting, Wang said in a readout that despite Rome's scepticism, cooperation with Italy under the Beijing-led Belt and Road initiative had been fruitful. Tajani on Wednesday reiterated that the Belt and Road initiative has been "unsatisfactory" in terms of trade and investments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

