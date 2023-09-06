Left Menu

Passengers stuck in Thiruvananthapuram airport for 24 hours due to technical fault on Lion Air Flight to Saudi Arabia

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-09-2023 21:34 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 21:34 IST
Passengers stuck in Thiruvananthapuram airport for 24 hours due to technical fault on Lion Air Flight to Saudi Arabia
  • Country:
  • India

Passengers of a Jeddah-bound flight of Indonesia-based Lion Air were stranded at the international airport here for around 24 hours after a technical issue was found in the aircraft when it stopped for refuelling here on Tuesday, airport sources said.

An alternative aircraft of the airline arrived from Indonesia on Wednesday afternoon to take the passengers onward to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, the source said.

The Lion Air flight -- JT052 -- with 212 passengers landed at the Thiruvananthapuram International airport at 3 pm on Tuesday for refuelling and that is when the technical issue was spotted.

Subsequently, the passengers were deboarded and moved to the airport's security holding area where they had to stay till Wednesday 4 pm when an alternative aircraft arrived from Indonesia to take them onward to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, the source said.

The passengers were provided food and facilities to rest in the security holding area during this time, the source added.

The aircraft with the technical fault underwent temporary repairs and then was flown back empty to Indonesia, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023