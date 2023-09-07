Left Menu

China says willing to work with Italy to improve trade, investment

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-09-2023 12:58 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 12:54 IST
China is willing to work with Italy to improve trade and investment ties, a spokesperson at the commerce ministry said on Thursday, following a recent visit by the Italian foreign minister to Beijing. Both sides have reached consensus on further improving the level of trade and facilitating two-way investment, ministry spokesperson He Yadong told reporters when asked about Antonio Tajani's visit.

In recent months, Italy has expressed doubts over its membership in the Beijing-led Belt and Road initiative, and has until December to formally withdraw from an accord which expires next March. Otherwise, it will be extended for another five years.

