Rajasthan: 5 killed in separate road accidents

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-09-2023 18:43 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 18:30 IST
Rajasthan: 5 killed in separate road accidents
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five people were killed and 13 others injured in three separate road accidents in Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, police said on Thursday.

Two people were killed and 11 others injured when a mini bus was hit by a truck on Padli Road in Dausa's Mehandipur Balaji police station area in the early hours of Thursday, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Mamta Vanshkar (24) and Pawan Sharma (27). Out of the 11 injured, eight seriously injured have been referred to Jaipur, police said.

Another accident took place in Nagaur on Wednesday evening in which one person died while two others were injured after a collision between a car and an SUV near Kasumbi Phanta in Jaswantgarh police station area.

Jaswantgarh police station SHO Ajay Kumar said that in the collision, the car's driver, ex-serviceman Ravindra Kumar (40), died on the spot, while two people including the driver of the SUV were injured. They were rushed to Sujangarh hospital for treatment where the doctors referred them to Jodhpur.

The body was handed over to the family after postmortem on Thursday, Kumar said, adding that a case has been registered against the driver of the SUV.

In the third accident, two bike riders died on Wednesday night after being hit by an unknown vehicle in Revdar police station area of Sirohi.

The deceased have been identified as Navaram (45) and Lavjiram (55). After the postmortem, the bodies were handed over to their relatives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

