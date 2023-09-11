Left Menu

Emirates Airlines to resume immediate flights to Nigeria -presidency

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2023 21:19 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 21:17 IST
Emirates Airlines to resume immediate flights to Nigeria -presidency
Representative Image

Emirates Airlines will resume immediate flight schedules to Nigeria and lift a visa ban on Nigerian travellers, following a meeting between the leaders of the two countries on Monday, the Nigerian presidency said.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and President of the United Arab Emirates Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met on Monday in Abu Dhabi to lift the visa ban and agree on new investments into Africa's largest economy. Last month Tinubu said he wanted an immediate resolution to the disagreements with Emirates Airline and visa issues by the Arab country.

The UAE stopped issuing visas to Nigerians last year after Dubai's Emirates suspended flights due to an inability to repatriate funds from Nigeria.

