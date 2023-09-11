Emirates Airlines to resume immediate flights to Nigeria -presidency
Emirates Airlines will resume immediate flight schedules to Nigeria and lift a visa ban on Nigerian travellers, following a meeting between the leaders of the two countries on Monday, the Nigerian presidency said.
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and President of the United Arab Emirates Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met on Monday in Abu Dhabi to lift the visa ban and agree on new investments into Africa's largest economy. Last month Tinubu said he wanted an immediate resolution to the disagreements with Emirates Airline and visa issues by the Arab country.
The UAE stopped issuing visas to Nigerians last year after Dubai's Emirates suspended flights due to an inability to repatriate funds from Nigeria.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Nigerian workers strike to demand reversal of Tinubu's reforms
Nigerian workers strike to force Tinubu to reverse reforms
Drugs worth Rs 19.05 cr seized in Navi Mumbai; 7 Nigerians arrested
Arrivals begin for G20 Summit; Nigerian President Bola Tinubu arrives in New Delhi
Nigerian election tribunal to decide if Tinubu stays as president