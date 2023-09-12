Left Menu

European shares fall as SAP drags, investors await U.S. data, ECB

the bad news is that inflation pressures are still with us," said Elizabeth Martins, senior economist at HSBC. "Whatever the reason, rising unemployment and falling employment will raise questions about the theory of labour hoarding, on which much of the remaining optimism for the UK economy is resting." Spain's national consumer prices rose 2.6% in the year through August, while a survey from the ZEW economic research institute showed German investor sentiment unexpectedly improved in September. Money market traders slowly increased their bets of another interest rate hike by the ECB heading into the central bank's monetary policy decision on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2023 21:40 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 21:36 IST
European shares fall as SAP drags, investors await U.S. data, ECB
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares fell on Tuesday, dragged down by German software maker SAP following a weak forecast from U.S. tech firm Oracle, while investors turned cautious ahead of U.S. inflation data and the European Central Bank's rate decision later this week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index dipped 0.2%, with basic resources losing 0.5% as prices of most base metals fell on a stronger dollar. Germany's DAX lost 0.5% with SAP down 1.8% after its U.S. peer Oracle projected current-quarter revenue below Wall Street targets as tough economic conditions pressured cloud spending by businesses.

Britain's FTSE 100 was an outlier, rising 0.4%, supported by a softer pound after data showed the labour market weakened even as wage growth stayed strong in July, painting an unclear picture ahead of the Bank of England's interest rate decision next week. "The good news is that real pay growth is picking up, providing some relief for working households after 19 months of annual contraction ... the bad news is that inflation pressures are still with us," said Elizabeth Martins, senior economist at HSBC.

"Whatever the reason, rising unemployment and falling employment will raise questions about the theory of labour hoarding, on which much of the remaining optimism for the UK economy is resting." Spain's national consumer prices rose 2.6% in the year through August, while a survey from the ZEW economic research institute showed German investor sentiment unexpectedly improved in September.

Money market traders slowly increased their bets of another interest rate hike by the ECB heading into the central bank's monetary policy decision on Thursday. Traders have priced in a 50% chance the ECB will hike rates by 25 basis points to 4% on Thursday.

Investors are also awaiting U.S. inflation data on Wednesday which could help shape expectations around global interest rates peaking. Among individual movers, Airbus eased 2.4% after engine supplier Pratt & Whitney warned about a rare manufacturing flaw that could ground hundreds of Airbus jets at any one time in coming years.

Associated British Foods jumped 5.3% after the Primark owner raised its full-year profit outlook for the second time in four months, underpinned by strong trading at its fast-fashion clothing and food operations. Ireland-based Smurfit Kappa tanked 10.2% after the company agreed to combine with WestRock, to create one of the world's largest paper and packaging producers worth nearly $20 billion.

HelloFresh jumped 8.2% after J.P. Morgan added the German meal-kit maker's stock to its analyst focus list (AFL) and positive catalyst watch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk...

 Global
3
UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

 Global
4
KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023