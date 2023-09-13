Gold powder worth Rs 14.5 lakh seized at Mangaluru airport

Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) have seized 242 gm gold in the form of powder from a passenger who arrived from Dubai.

The value of the seized gold is Rs 14.50 lakh. The gold powder was concealed in a cardboard box and wrapped in carbon papers, a Customs release here said Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)