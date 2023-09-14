Left Menu

Small aircraft coming from Visakhapatnam skids off runway at Mumbai airport

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-09-2023 18:17 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 18:17 IST
A small aircraft with six passengers and two crew members on board veered off the runway at the Mumbai airport on Thursday amid heavy rains, sources said.

No casualty has been reported as of now, they said.

The Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL belonging to VSR Ventures was operating a flight from Vishakhapatnam to Mumbai, according to the sources.

''On 14.09.2023, VSR Ventures Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL operating flight from Vizag to Mumbai was involved in runway excursion (veer off) while landing on runway 27 at Mumbai airport,'' one of the sources said.

There were six passengers and two crew members on board, as per the source.

The visibility at the time of the incident was 700 metres amid heavy rains.

Both runways at the Mumbai Airport are now shut for operations, the sources said.

