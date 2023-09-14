Left Menu

Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

Vistara -- a 5149 joint venture airline between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines that and is in the process of getting merged with Air India -- flew 12.17 lakh passengers with a market share of 9.8 per cent, DGCA said. The three airlines -- Air India, Vistara and AirAsia India -- together flew a total of 33.07 lakh passengers in the previous month.

Domestic air passenger traffic rose 22.81 per cent to 1.24 crore in August this year as against 1.01 crore in the year-ago period, according to DGCA data released on Thursday. Budget carrier IndiGo flew 78.67 lakh passengers and accounted for 63.3 per cent of the total domestic passenger volume during the month, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said. Air India, now owned by the Tata Group, and its wholly-owned subsidiary AIX Connect (formerly AirAsia India), transported 12.12 lakh and 9.78 lakh passengers, respectively, during August, DGCA said. During the month, Air India's market share was 9.8 per cent while that of AIX Connect was 7.1 per cent. Vistara -- a 51:49 joint venture airline between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines that and is in the process of getting merged with Air India -- flew 12.17 lakh passengers with a market share of 9.8 per cent, DGCA said. The three airlines -- Air India, Vistara and AirAsia India -- together flew a total of 33.07 lakh passengers in the previous month. Vistara also recorded the highest load factor at 91.3 per cent among all domestic airlines during the previous month. With 89 per cent of its flights arriving and departing as per schedule to and from four key airports -- Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru -- IndiGo had the highest on-time performance during the previous month.

