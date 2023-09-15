Ministry of Coal leads Government e-marketplace procurement with impressive figures, reaches over Rs 23,798 cr 

The Ministry of Coal has emerged as the top procurer on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), reinforcing its commitment to transparency, efficiency, and timely decision-making in coal production. In the current fiscal year, GeM procurement has already reached Rs 23,798 Crore as of September 14, exceeding the annual target for FY' 2023-24 of Rs 21,325 Crore within the second quarter itself, read the Ministry of Coal press release.

In the Financial Year 2022-2023, the Ministry of Coal, including its CPSEs (Central Public Sector Enterprises), had a target of Rs 4,000 crore for the procurement of Goods and Services through GeM. The actual achievement surpassed this target, reaching Rs 4,278 crore, demonstrating a remarkable 107 per cent achievement rate.

This accomplishment has been facilitated by the close collaboration between the GeM team and the Coal India Ltd. (CIL) procurement team in addressing technical challenges. Coal India Ltd. and its subsidiaries have played a pivotal role in GeM procurement, contributing Rs 23,363 Crore as of September 14, which exceeds its actual target for FY 2023-24 by 17 per cent.

This achievement has positioned Coal India Ltd as the leading Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE) in the country in GeM procurement. The Government e-Marketplace (GeM), launched in August 2016, aimed to modernize the traditional tender process and enhance transparency and integrity in government procurement through digitalization.

Over the past seven years, the Ministry of Coal (MoC) has been steadfast in embracing this digital transformation. The substantial success of the Ministry of Coal in GeM procurement underscores the platform's effectiveness in facilitating transparent and efficient procurement processes.

The widespread adoption of GeM by various CPSEs within the Ministry of Coal further emphasizes its effectiveness in simplifying and enhancing the overall procurement environment. The Ministry of Coal's accomplishments on the GeM platform are a testament to its dedication to enhancing the coal production sector's efficiency and transparency, aligning with the nation's ambitious goal of achieving coal production of over 1 billion tonnes in the current year. (ANI)

