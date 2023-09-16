SRM University Delhi-NCR, Sonepat Achieves Coveted A+ Grade from NAAC

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC) Delhi-NCR [India], September 16: In a groundbreaking development, SRM University Delhi-NCR Haryana (SRMUH), a dynamic educational institution established merely a decade ago in 2013, has achieved a remarkable milestone. The National Assessment and Accreditation Council, Bangalore (NAAC), has awarded SRMUH with an esteemed A+ grade, marking an extraordinary accomplishment for a young university embarking on its inaugural assessment cycle.

With deep-rooted connections to the prestigious SRM Group of Institutions headquartered in Chennai, boasting a rich history spanning nearly five decades and encompassing a network of 24 institutions, including four university campuses, SRMUH continues to carry forward the legacy of academic excellence. Established as a State Private University under the Haryana Private Universities Act, SRMUH's mission is to ascend as a globally recognized center of learning, committed to imparting knowledge while upholding the highest standards of education across all disciplines. Through a holistic approach to education, SRMUH is dedicated to not only nurturing academic prowess and skills but also instilling life skills that foster social sensitivity, compassion, patriotism, and unwavering moral and ethical integrity. It is also at the forefront in adopting the National Education Policy (NEP) into its curriculum, making it one of the pioneering institutions in the region to do so.

Spanning an impressive 47.38 acres of campus, SRMUH is a melting pot of diverse talents, with approximately 2500 students hailing from all over India and other parts of the world. The university proudly offers a diverse range of sixty-eight programs spanning multiple disciplines, including Engineering, Science, Management, Humanities, Law, Hotel Management, and more. Equipped with state-of-the-art laboratories, sports facilities, transportation services, healthcare amenities, and recreational opportunities, the campus provides a conducive environment for the all-round development of the students. The conferral of the prestigious A+ grade by NAAC marks an important milestone in SRMUH's history, reaffirming its commitment to delivering world-class education under the visionary leadership of stalwarts like Prof. Paramjeet Jaswal, the Vice-Chancellor, and Dr. V. Samuel Raj, the Registrar-cum-Dean Academics. SRM University Delhi-NCR Haryana's remarkable achievement is a testament to its unwavering dedication to excellence and its mission to shape the leaders and innovators of tomorrow. This recognition by NAAC is not just a feather in its cap but a beacon of hope and inspiration for the entire education sector in India. SRMUH's journey continues, and the future is indeed brighter than ever.

