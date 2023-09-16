YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 station to enhance metro connectivity between central Delhi, sub-city

The opening of a new metro station at Dwarka Sector 25 will enhance urban connectivity in the sub-city and facilitate travel to the International Convention and Expo Centre, officials said on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) -- YashoBhoomi -- in Dwarka and the nearly two-kilometre extension of the Airport Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 on Sunday.

''Passenger operations on this new extension will be started from 3 pm on Sunday. With the addition of this section, the total length of the Airport Express line from New Delhi to YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 will become 24.9 kilometres,'' the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

The new station will enhance urban connectivity in Dwarka and facilitate travel to the IICC from central Delhi, the officials said.

Currently, services on the Airport Express line are available till Dwarka Sector 21, which is also the interchange point with Delhi Metro's Blue Line.

The new station will also provide metro connectivity to residents around Dwarka Sector 25 and the new sectors along the Dwarka Expressway in neighbouring Gurugram. The underground station has been constructed using conventional cut-and-cover technology.

The new section will expand Delhi Metro's network to 393 kilometres with 288 stations, including the Noida-Greater Noida corridor and the Rapid Metro in Gurugram.

The Delhi Metro will also increase the operational speed of its trains on the Airport Express line from 90 kilometres per hour, as in March, to 120 kilometres per hour from Sunday.

The journey from New Delhi to YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 will take about 21 minutes. The earlier travel time of approximately 22 minutes between New Delhi and Dwarka Sector 21 will come down to around 19 minutes, the officials said.

