Vistara to start Kathmandu-Delhi-Hong Kong flights from Nov 1

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 18-09-2023 20:26 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 20:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Nepal

Vistara, India's leading private airline, will start Kathmandu-Delhi-Hong Kong two-way flight service from November 1.

Vistara has added Hong Kong to its global flight network from November 1, according to a press release issued by the airline.

''The airline will deploy A320 narrow-body aircraft for this route, and passengers can conveniently book tickets through mobile apps, websites, and travel agencies,” the release said.

Vistara has been flying between Kathmandu and Delhi since February 13.

''Vistara is scheduled to start Kathmandu-Delhi-Hong Kong two-way flight from November 1,'' Prasanna Adhikari, executive officer of the airline in Nepal, told PTI.

''This air service will be beneficial for travellers who want to travel from Kathmandu to Hong Kong via Delhi and Hong Kong to Kathmandu via Delhi,” according to Adhikari.

''The main objective of Vistara is to provide safe and comfortable air service to the passengers,” he added.

From November 1 onward, there will be daily flights between Delhi and Hong Kong, according to Adhikari.

A joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, Vistara currently has a fleet of 61 aircraft, including 46 Airbus A320neo, 10 Airbus A321 and 5 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. It has been flying regularly to 30 different destinations in the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

