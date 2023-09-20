6 died, 19 injured in separate accidents in Odisha

At least six people, including three of a family, were killed and 19 others injured in four separate accidents in Odisha on Tuesday, police said. Three died, seven injured in a road accident in Kalahandi district while two persons were killed in another road mishap in Keonjhar district, police said.

Three members of a family died and seven others were critically injured when a truck hit their auto-rickshaw from behind near Dasigaon village in Junagarh-Kalampur road in Kalahandi district on Tuesday afternoon, a senior officer said. The deceased have been identified as Padusar Naik, Krushna Naik and Amruta Naik. Personnel of Kalampur Police Station and villagers rescued the injured and admitted them to a community health centre and later, they were shifted to Bhawanipatna government hospital, the police officer said. The truck driver fled the spot after the accident. he said. Kalampur Police Station inspector-in-charge Jitendra Biswal said the case was referred to Junagarh PS as the accident spot comes under their jurisdiction. In another accident, a truck driver and helper died after their vehicle fell from a bridge near Kaipur under Keonjhar Sadar Police Station limits. The goods vehicle was going from West Bengal to Mumbai when the accident took place, another officer said. A student of a private university died of electrocution and four others sustained serious burn injuries in Naraj area of Cuttack city, police said.

The accident occurred when the students of the private university were carrying the Ganesh idol to their institution.

The flag, atop the Ganesh idol, came in contact with an 11-KV wire and one of the students died on the spot and others got injuries, another officer said. The injured have been taken to a private hospital in serious condition, he said.

In another accident, eight passengers of a bus were injured when their vehicle overturned near Paradip town in Jagatsinghpur district, the police added.

