EU Trade Chief: EU companies in China have business environment concerns

The European Union companies in China are concerned about a growing number of business environment issues, the EU trade chief said at a high-level economic and trade dialogue in Beijing on Monday.

Both sides agreed to continue discussions on a possible EU-China transparency mechanism on supply chains of raw materials, EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said when meeting with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng.

The two sides will set up a working group on financial regulation, Dombrovskis added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)