EU Trade Chief: EU companies in China have business environment concerns
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 25-09-2023 18:56 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 18:05 IST
The European Union companies in China are concerned about a growing number of business environment issues, the EU trade chief said at a high-level economic and trade dialogue in Beijing on Monday.
Both sides agreed to continue discussions on a possible EU-China transparency mechanism on supply chains of raw materials, EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said when meeting with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng.
The two sides will set up a working group on financial regulation, Dombrovskis added.
