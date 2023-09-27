IATA allots three-letter code 'DXN' to Noida International Airport

Noida has found a place in the international aviation map with the upcoming Jewar airport getting the three-letter code 'DXN' from the global airlines' body IATA.

Officials on Wednesday said the airport has received the code 'DXN' which symbolises the airport's proximity to Noida, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), a grouping of nearly 300 airlines that account for around 83 per cent of the global air traffic, assigns unique codes to airports worldwide for easier identification.

The airport's Chief Executive Officer Christoph Schnellmann said receiving the code is a significant milestone towards the airport's operationalisation.

With the allotment of the new code, the airport moves one more step closer to its customers who will be able to identify the airport across multiple platforms, as they take their flights from there by the end of 2024, according to a statement.

While mentioning that 'DXN' symbolises the airport's proximity to Noida, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh, Schnellmann said, ''as one of the world's largest urban agglomerations, India's National Capital Region deserves a second airport''.

Currently, the National Capital Region (NCR) has two airports -- Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport and the one at Hindon that has some domestic flight operations.

Upon completion, Noida airport is projected to be the country's largest airport. It is being developed in four phases over an area of 5,000 hectares.

The airport's Chief Operating Officer Kiran Jain said IATA has allotted the code 'DXN'.

She said the NIA got support from the Airports Authority of India, the UP government and its partner airlines IndiGo as well as Air India in the process for getting the code.

''Only after all due process was completed that IATA alloted us the three letter code DXN,'' Jain said.

She said three suggestions for the code were sent to IATA of which DXN was selected by it. NIA officials did not reveal the other two suggestions they made to IATA. The code, which will become active once airport operations start, will help travellers and aviation professionals to identify and communicate destinations swiftly and accurately, avoiding any confusion and mistakes, the airport said in the statement.

The airport is being built by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) for the Uttar Pradesh government. YIAPL is a fully-owned subsidiary of Swiss firm Zurich Airport International AG.

Right now, construction work is underway for the first phase of the mega project spread in over 1,300 hectares.

The first phase is scheduled to be completed with one runway and a 12 million passenger capacity terminal building by September 2024, officials said.

