ADB unleashes USD 200 million power overhaul for Uttarakhand's climate-resilient energy revolution

In a landmark move, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has sanctioned a USD 200 million loan to bolster the power supply in Uttarakhand, India, aiming to enhance quality, efficiency, and reliability. According to a release by ADB, the project hailed as a key step towards Uttarakhand's goal of providing uninterrupted power and transitioning to clean energy, received acclaim from ADB Senior Energy Specialist Jaimes Kolantharaj.

Focusing on modernizing Dehradun city's power infrastructure, the initiative incorporates a cutting-edge, climate-resilient underground cable system spanning 537 kilometres, 354 ring main units, and 99 compact substations. The addition of upstream substations and power lines aims to meet growing electricity demand, alleviate network congestion, and elevate power distribution reliability in urban and suburban zones.

Beyond urban enhancements, the project takes a holistic approach by empowering women's self-help groups in rural hilly districts. Access to renewable energy sources and energy-efficient equipment will be provided, accompanied by comprehensive training programs emphasizing energy conservation and business management skills.

Educational activities in schools will further promote employment opportunities in the energy sector. The Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific, backed by the Government of Japan through ADB, will contribute a USD 2 million grant.

This funding will specifically support livelihood enhancement, training, and awareness-raising activities integral to the project's success. Recognizing the importance of capacity development, ADB will conduct leadership courses and project management programs for the Power Transmission Corporation of Uttarakhand Limited and the Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited.

Collaborating with the Energy Department, ADB aims to formulate an energy transition roadmap, aligning with Uttarakhand's commitment to a low-carbon future. This endeavour reaffirms ADB's dedication to fostering a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, as it actively works towards eradicating extreme poverty. (ANI)

