21 railway stations in Kerala receive 'Eat Right station' certificate

Twenty one railway stations in Kerala have received the prestigious 'Eat Right Station' certification, making it the state with highest number of such establishments, state Health Minister Veena George said on Monday. A certification issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), 'Eat Right Stations' are identified as those which provide passengers with hygienic and healthy food options.

George said out of the 114 railway stations in India which received the 'Eat Right Stations' certifications, 21 are from Kerala. She added that it was an achievement of the state government which has been taking proactive steps in the food security sector.

The Kerala stations that bagged the certification are Parappanangadi, Chalakkudi, Thalassery, Kannur, Palakkad Jn., Chengannur, Shornur Jn., Tirur, Vadakara, Changanassery, Alappuzha, Varkala, Karunagappally, Angamally, Aluva, Thiruvalla, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam stations.

In a release, George said under this initiative, all food vendors at railway stations, including organised catering units, restaurants, food courts, as well as small vendor kiosks, retail outlets are required to adhere to safe cooking and handling practices.

''Recently, we topped the food safety index of the FSSAI. We also have a mobile food testing unit in all districts. We have also launched a campaign saying good food is the right of the society,'' she said.

FSSAI awards certifications to railway stations adhering to food storage and hygiene standards, of the food outlets inside the station.

George said the certification guarantees the implementation of safe procedures in handling and preparing food, encompassing catering establishments within stations, including stalls.

