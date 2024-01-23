Left Menu

US, British forces carry out new strikes in Yemen-officials

The United States and British forces carried out a fresh round of strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, three U.S. officials said on Monday, the latest move against the Iran-aligned group over its targeting of Red Sea shipping. The Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen, have claimed their attacks are in solidarity with Palestinians under attack from Israel in Gaza.

Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2024 03:19 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 03:19 IST
The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, did not say how many targets were hit. In the past, the United States and British forces have mainly hit Houthi missiles and radar sites.

The Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen, have claimed their attacks are in solidarity with Palestinians under attack from Israel in Gaza. The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, did not say how many targets were hit. In the past, the United States and British forces have mainly hit Houthi missiles and radar sites.

The Houthi attacks have disrupted global shipping and stoked fears of global inflation. They have also deepened concern that fallout from the Israel-Hamas war could destabilize the Middle East. But multiple U.S. strikes over the past month have failed to stop Houthi attacks against shipping.

Container vessels have been pausing or diverting from the Red Sea that leads to the Suez Canal, the fastest freight route from Asia to Europe. Many ships have been forced to take the longer route via the Cape of Good Hope instead.

