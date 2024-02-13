Avantika University Celebrates 3rd Convocation Ceremony: 141 Students Awarded Degrees

SRV Media Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 13: Avantika University, a leading private university in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, hosted its third convocation ceremony, "Samvahan 2024," on February 10th. The ceremony was graced by the presence of Padma Shri Sanjay Dhande, Chancellor of the University, as the Chief Guest; Mr. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, NAAC, NBA, and NETF, as the Guest of Honor; Dr. Brillian S.K., Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, TimesPro, as the Special Guest; and Kapil Joshi, Head of Experience Design Practice, Capgemini Financial Services SBU, as the Distinguished Guest.

A total of 141 students were awarded undergraduate and postgraduate degrees at the ceremony, of whom 44 received special awards for their outstanding performance. The graduates included 91 B.Design (BDes) students, 22 M.Design (MDes) students, 18 B.Tech students, and 10 MBA students. The ceremony marked a proud moment for the university and a significant milestone for the graduating students who have dedicated themselves to excelling in their chosen fields. The program began with an invocation by the Chancellor, followed by the presentation of the annual report by the Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Neetirane Rane. In her report, she highlighted the university's achievements, including its ranking in the top 50 emerging universities in India by the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) 2023 and its recognition by the Principal Secretary, Department of Culture, Government of Madhya Pradesh.

In his inspiring address, the Guest of Honor, Sahasrabudhe, urged the students to cherish this moment of pride and to view their education as a valuable inheritance. He drew parallels between the glorious history of India's educational institutions like Nalanda and Takshashila and the contributions of contemporary institutions like Avantika University. He lauded the university's unique teaching methodology and highlighted the potential for technological advancements in higher education. Dr. Brillian, in his engaging speech, emphasized the importance of happiness alongside education and skill development. He shared insights from his corporate experience, providing examples of how to approach life's challenges with confidence and emerge successful.

The special Guest, Joshi, commended the students for their achievements and congratulated their parents. The third convocation ceremony of Avantika University was a celebration of academic excellence, innovation, and the potential of the graduating students to contribute to society. The university is committed to providing quality education and preparing its students for success in their chosen careers. The ceremony was also attended by the university's Pro Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, Deans of various schools, and other dignitaries. Avantika University is a leading private university located in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. It offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs in engineering, design, management, and other disciplines. The university is known for its innovative teaching methods, industry-oriented curriculum, and strong research focus.

