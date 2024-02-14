Newly-built Dehradun Airport terminal inaugurated on Wednesday

The newly-built terminal building at Dehradun Airport was inaugurated on Wednesday, constructed at a cost of Rs 486 crore spread across 42,776 square metres. This terminal building will further strengthen tourism, employment and regional connectivity and boost the economy in the northern state.

"Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, work is being done at a rapid pace to provide the benefits of air services to the common man," said Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during the inaugural ceremony. "Under the civil aviation minister Jyoiraditrya Scindhia, his department is working nonstop to fulfil the vision of PM Narendra Modi... We are 3rd after the USA and China in the domestic aviation market... For this, I would like to congratulate the entire department," the chief minister said.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, on one side we are modernizing aviation services while on the other we're making it affordable for the common man to avail these services," Dhami added. The average peak hour capacity of the new terminal would be 3,240 passengers, with an annual capacity of 47 lakh.

"This new terminal building is a combination of culture, nature and modern architecture which will provide new strength to industry, employment and tourism in the area," said Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, joining virtually on the occasion. The airport has a runway of length 2140m and an Apron with 20 parking bays in total. The New Terminal building is equipped with all passenger amenities like 48 check-in counters, 04 conveyor belts, 12 baggage X-ray machines and a parking facility for 500 can.

About a fortnight ago, a direct air service facility under the UDAN scheme was started between Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh and the capital town Dehradun on Tuesday, reducing travel time between the two important towns. Operator FlyBig, with its 19-seater aircraft, is offering services three times a week: Monday, Tuesday, and Friday.

Under the UDAN scheme, work is underway in two airports--Pantnagar and Pithoragarh--and in thirteen helipads across the state, the minister informed. The Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), - UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik), a government-backed initiative to improve infrastructure and connectivity in India, especially in remote and underserved regions, completed six years. The scheme, launched in April 2017, focuses on improving unserved air routes in underserved regions of the country and fulfilling the aspirations of the common citizens. (ANI)

