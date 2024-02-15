Tirex Chargers and Government of Gujarat Ink MoU for One of the Largest EV DC Charger Manufacturing Plants in India

BusinessWire India Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 15: Tirex Chargers, a leading Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) of Electric Vehicle (EV) chargers, and the Government of Gujarat have formalized their commitment to India's sustainable future by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on January 6, 2024. The signing ceremony took place just four days before the Vibrant Gujarat 2024 summit.

Tirex Chargers, a key player in the field of DC charger manufacturing, has joined hands with the Government of Gujarat to establish the country's one of the largest EV DC Charger manufacturing plants in Ahmedabad. The ground-breaking initiative, supported by a multifold investment, marks a pivotal milestone in the evolution of electric mobility in India, fostering the creation of numerous direct and indirect job opportunities. The MoU signing ceremony took place at an event attended by Sanskar Patel, Managing Director of Tirex Chargers and Mona Khandhar IAS, Principal Secretary of Government of Gujarat's Department of Science and Technology. This strategic collaboration is set to create a manufacturing facility that will produce over 10,000 DC fast chargers annually, contributing to the rapid expansion of EV charging infrastructure in the country. Tirex Chargers, with a track record dating back to its establishment in 2016, has been a pioneer in the production of high-power DC chargers. Having supplied nearly 700 DC chargers across India, with a cumulative capacity of around 30,000 kWs, Tirex has been at the forefront of powering electric buses and car fleets. A noteworthy development in Tirex's journey is the acquisition of a 51% stake by Hinduja Group's Gulf Oil Lubricant India in October 2023. This strategic partnership has infused new vigor into Tirex's growth trajectory. Arth Patel, CEO of Tirex Chargers,"We are thrilled to formalize our collaboration with the Government of Gujarat to establish India's one of the largest EV DC Charger manufacturing plants. This initiative aligns seamlessly with our commitment to advancing sustainable mobility solutions. With Gulf Oil Lubricant India's strategic investment, Tirex is poised for substantial growth, and this manufacturing plant is a testament to our dedication to the electric mobility ecosystem." Tirex Chargers

The forthcoming EV DC Charger manufacturing plant in Ahmedabad, backed by a substantial investment, signifies Tirex's commitment to shaping the future of electric transportation in India.

