Left Menu

PFRDA notifies amendments to National Pension System Trust, pension fund regulations to enhance disclosure

The amendments simplify provisions related to governance of Pension Funds in line with Companies Act, 2013, enhance disclosure by Pension Funds and reduce compliance, Finance Ministry said

ANI | Updated: 21-02-2024 14:52 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 14:52 IST
PFRDA notifies amendments to National Pension System Trust, pension fund regulations to enhance disclosure
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has notified amendments to the National Pension System Trust (NPST) and Pension Fund Regulation with the changes aimed at simplification and reducing compliance and enhancing disclosure. A Finance Ministry release said that PFRDA notified the National Pension System Trust (Second Amendment) Regulations 2023 and Pension Fund (Amendment) Regulations 2023 earlier this month.

It said the amendments simplify provisions related to governance of Pension Funds in line with Companies Act, 2013, enhance disclosure by Pension Funds and reduce compliance. The amendments to NPS Trust Regulations simplify the provisions related to the appointment of Trustees, their terms and conditions, the holding of meetings of the Board of Trustees and the appointment of CEO.

The other notable amendments include clarity of roles of the Sponsor of Pension Fund & Pension Fund along with compliance to 'fit and proper person' criteria and constitution of additional Board committees by Pension Funds such as the Audit Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee. It also includes the inclusion of the name 'Pension Fund' in the name clause and the requirement of existing pension fund(s) to comply with these provisions within 12 months and the annual report of schemes managed by the pension fund to include Directors' responsibility statement.

"The amendments in key areas aim at simplification and reducing compliance. The above amendments are in line with Union Budget 2023-24 announcement to review regulations to reduce the cost of compliance and enhance the ease of doing business," the release said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AMNS India appoints Arvind Bodhankar as Chief Sustainability Officer

AMNS India appoints Arvind Bodhankar as Chief Sustainability Officer

 India
2
US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as early rate cut hopes fade; Walmart perks up

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as early rate cut hopes fade; Walmart pe...

 Global
3
INSIGHT-How a Chinese rocket failure boosted Elon Musk's SpaceX in Indonesia

INSIGHT-How a Chinese rocket failure boosted Elon Musk's SpaceX in Indonesia

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Asia's sustainable aviation fuel projects and agreements

FACTBOX-Asia's sustainable aviation fuel projects and agreements

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024