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Maharashtra Modernizes Trucking: DAS Replaces Onboard Attendants

The Maharashtra government has amended its Motor Vehicle Rules to allow heavy goods vehicles with a Driver Assist System (DAS) to operate without onboard attendants, a move welcomed by truckers facing manpower shortages and financial strain. The system enhances road safety by providing comprehensive visual and auditory support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:45 IST
Maharashtra Modernizes Trucking: DAS Replaces Onboard Attendants
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has made a significant amendment to the state's Motor Vehicles Rules by allowing heavy goods vehicles fitted with a Driver Assist System (DAS) to operate without the previously mandatory onboard attendants.

This decision, announced through a gazette by the state's Home Department, aims to leverage technology for better road safety and operational efficiency, as well as addressing ongoing concerns about labor shortages and financial burdens on transporters.

The DAS includes a 360-degree camera system and proximity alarms, ensuring comprehensive monitoring and alerts for drivers, thereby reducing the reliance on manual assistance in non-specialized heavy vehicles. Transport unions have welcomed the move, seeing it as a long-awaited relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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