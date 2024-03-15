L&T Technology Services (LTTS) Secures Landmark ~USD 100 Million Program in Cybersecurity

BusinessWire India Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 15: L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering and technology services company, announced today that it has won a first-of-its-kind program in India worth around $100 million (INR 800 Crore) from Maharashtra State Cyber Department, under the Government of Maharashtra. This initiative extends LTTS' commitment to developing secure, digitally interconnected smart and safe cities through premier Cyber Security and Digital Forensic solutions consolidated under one umbrella.

In this pioneering initiative by the Government of Maharashtra, LTTS in consortium with M/s KPMG Assurance and Consulting Services LLP as forensics partner will provide advanced Cyber Security Solutions for the State enhancing public safety against cyber threats. The project entails designing a sophisticated cybersecurity system and establishing a state-of-the-art, fully equipped, Cyber security and Cybercrime prevention Centre to address Cybercrime Incidents and Investigations by leveraging AI and Digital Forensic tools. The program also encompasses the following:

* A Digital Threat Analytics Centre (DTAC) paired with a Centre of Excellence (COE) that will equip the forensic team with cutting edge digital forensic tools including Deepfake detection, Mobile Malware forensics, IoT investigation, Network forensics, object detection supporting crypto & blockchain, Hardware & Embedded forensics, drone forensics, social media forensics, image enhancement, voice analysis labs, IMEI/CDR analysis, CCTV acquisition tools and computer forensics to streamline crime scene management, reduce timelines and improve the efficiency of cybercrime investigations. * A Central Emergency Response Team (CERT) to deal with incident response and investigation based on advanced cyber threat intelligence and analytics like APT detection and data breach, adversary intelligence from darknet, advanced malware analysis, proactive threat hunting and red teaming.

* State-of-the-art Security Operations Centre (SOC) fortified by AI & ML technologies with a skilled cyber team to protect critical infrastructure. SOC handles Endpoint Detection & Response, SIEM, SOAR, UEBA, ZTNA, CASB, DLP, NAC, DNS Security, IDAM, and PAM solutions. The integration of Smart World and Communication within LTTS has significantly amplified its capabilities, enabling the company to provide advanced engineering solutions for public cyber safety leveraging experience of setting up 25+ command centers. The successful execution of this project in India will pave the way for LTTS to extend these capabilities globally. Commenting on the milestone win, Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director of L&T Technology Services, said, "This first-of-its-kind deal is more than just a business achievement for us. It's an opportunity to leverage our experience in setting up over 25 command centers and recognizing the growing criticality of cybersecurity and the need to invest in advanced digital safeguard platforms and tools for the benefit of the larger society. This deal will set the stage for LTTS to scale its offerings for our global clientele." M/s KPMG Assurance and Consulting Services LLP., as LTTS' consortium partner, has played a critical role in this engagement. Yezdi Nagporewalla, Chief Executive Officer, KPMG in India, said, "We are truly proud to be part of this groundbreaking initiative. Collaborating with Maharashtra State Cyber Department and LTTS as a forensic services partner is a matter of pride for KPMG and it showcases our shared commitment to public safety by providing advanced cyber security solutions to counter cyber threats."

