Vihasta Hotels: Crafting Unforgettable Experiences in the Heart of Hospitality!

VMPL New Delhi [India], March 15: Founded by Sanjeev Ojha and Swapnil Deshmukh, Vihasta Hotels and Resorts has emerged as a beacon of accessible luxury in the hospitality industry, redefining the essence of hospitality through innovation, inclusivity, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

The journey of Vihasta began with humble roots, focusing initially on domestic destinations before securing its first major international client for a International Japan tour. Leveraging strategic partnerships with government agencies, educational institutions, and local businesses, Vihasta pioneered affordable trip packages to both domestic and international tourists, ensuring pocket-friendly experiences without compromising on quality. However, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic presented multiple challenges for the company. Faced with disruptions in hotel services, Mr. Ojha and Mr. Deshmukh made a bold decision to establish their own hotel in Goa, as Sanjeev the Founder of Vihasta strongly believes that "Problems are just problems until you begin solving them" and this optimism led to the decision of acquiring "Sunrise" in North Goa, a property renowned for its 74 rooms and exemplary service, setting a new standard of excellence in the market.

Building on the success of "Sunrise," Vihasta expanded its portfolio by acquiring multiple properties across major tourism destinations, including Goa, Raipur, Jaisalmer, Kanha National Park , Pench National Park and Haridwar. With a focus on enhancing guest experiences, Vihasta forged partnerships with cab service providers to offer seamless transportation solutions to its guests. In addition to its hospitality department, Vihasta ventures into education by establishing its own institution in Madhya Pradesh, providing training and placement opportunities to more than 60 students. Further solidifying its presence, Vihasta recently announced a tie-up with the Katson Hotel Group, expanding its reach to destinations such as Dharamshala, Dalhousie, Manali, and Goa.

Setting itself apart from competitors, Vihasta prides itself on transforming standard properties into quality accommodations while ensuring affordability. With a guest satisfaction ratings of 4.2 /5, Vihasta has earned a reputation as a reliable and trusted brand in the industry. Reflecting on the company's journey, Ojha shares a memorable moment of resilience during the pandemic, where he and Deshmukh sold all their assets to restart the business, fueled by a determination to bounce back stronger than ever. Additionally while expressing about the ideology behind starting a business Sanjeev also meticulously said that "Jobs offer valuable experience, but business allows you to live your dreams."

At the core of Vihasta's philosophy lies a commitment to crafting unforgettable experiences that linger in the hearts of guests long after check-out. With a mission to make luxury accessible to everyone, regardless of background, Vihasta aims to democratize luxury and inspire a global movement towards inclusivity in hospitality. Looking towards the future, Vihasta plans to expand its footprint to Dubai and Thailand, while prioritizing staff development through training programs and continuous improvement initiatives based on guest feedback. With a dedicated team that has been with the company since its inception, Vihasta is poised to continue its journey of redefining hospitality and creating lasting memories for generations to come.

Vihasta group runs with a particular mission & vision. Mission :

At Vihasta, our mission is simple yet ambitious: to revolutionize the hospitality industry by making luxury affordable for everyone. We embarked on this journey with a vision to redefine the very essence of hospitality, breaking barriers and creating inclusive experiences that transcend boundaries. By leveraging innovation, creativity, and a relentless commitment to excellence, we aim to democratize luxury, ensuring that every guest who walks through our doors feels valued, pampered, and cherished. Our mission is not just about providing accommodation; it's about empowering individuals to indulge in the finer things in life without compromise. Join us as we pave the way for a new era of hospitality, where luxury knows no bounds and every experience is within reach. Vision:

Our vision at Vihasta is to become the beacon of accessible luxury in the hospitality industry, setting the standard for excellence and inclusivity. We aspire to create a world where opulence and affordability coexist harmoniously, transcending socioeconomic barriers and redefining the concept of luxury for generations to come. Through innovation, integrity, and a steadfast commitment to our guests' satisfaction, we envision a future where everyone has the opportunity to indulge in extraordinary experiences that enrich their lives and create lasting memories. Our vision is not just to change the landscape of hospitality, but to inspire a global movement towards a more inclusive and egalitarian approach to luxury. For further inquiries, please contact:

Email: info@vihasta.in Phone: +91 91567 48163

Website: www.vihasta.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)