Timex Presents India Beach Fashion Week Where Timeless Style Meets Coastal Chic

BusinessWire India Candolim (Goa) [India], March 16: Timex, the global iconic fashion-forward watch brand partners with the 10th edition of India Beach Fashion Week (IBFW) as the title sponsor. The finest beach couture and fashion trends will be seen merging at this fashion gala scaling over two days March 18 and 19 at the opulent Taj Village Holiday Resorts in Candolim, Goa.

With the onset of summer, witness the newest styles in swimwear, resort attire, and accessories come alive as the models walk the ramp, personifying the style, and grace of each collection, set against the breathtaking Arabian Sea backdrop. The Fashion Week is expected to be an extravaganza celebrating trends in fashion with designers like Pria Kataria, Samant Chauhan, Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna presenting their elegant new collections. "We're excited to team up with India Beach Fashion Week as the title sponsor," Deepak Chhabra, MD Timex India shared, "Timex has had a long relationship with India Beach Fashion Week, and with each passing year, the partnership only grows stronger, and younger based on the foundation of style, self-expression, and the spirit of innovation. As a brand that thrives on fashion and innovation, we are pleased to keep this momentum on and are committed to supporting the fashion industry and providing a platform for talented designers to showcase their work."

Timex Watches as the title sponsor this year is at the heart of all the stylish fashion shows with beachside vibes and infectious energy. The Timex collaboration with key designer fashion shows will showcase the diverse range of fashion watches offered by the brand. The key collections set to steal the spotlight are Timex Malibu, watches inspired by the beaches, and Fria the elegant statement watches amongst others. IBFW Showcase is amongst the top 2 fashion platforms in the country targeting the most inspired youth. Pallav Ojha, Founder of IBFW, expressed his excitement about the partnership with Timex, stating, "As we step into Season 10 of India Beach Fashion Week Showcase, we're thrilled to have a strong partner in Timex India, a brand synonymous with timeless style and innovation. We started this journey together in the last season & we aim to redefine beach fashion, blending sophistication with the spirit of adventure going forward! The 10th year showcase has an eclectic mix of style, panache and designers. We are excited about this unfolds."

Attendees will get a thrilling opportunity to witness the newest styles in beachwear and accessories at runway presentations, designer displays, and exclusive pop-up stores, along with the latest collection of Timex watches. Timex Group India

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

