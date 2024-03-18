8 killed, 20 injured in bus accident in Nepal

Eight people were killed and 20 others injured when a passenger bus fell some 200 metres off a road in Nepal's Baglung district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place along the Mid Hill Highway at Jaulepani of Nisikhola rural municipality.

The bus was en route to Kathmandu from Rukum Purba.

While 20 passengers died, 20 others were injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, police said.

