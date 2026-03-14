High-Stakes Rajya Sabha Elections: Accusations of Horse Trading in Odisha
Amid the Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha, BJD President Naveen Patnaik accused the BJP of engaging in 'horse trading,' calling it an offense in democratic processes, while both parties experience potential cross-voting challenges. BJP leaders, however, refute these accusations, highlighting internal political dynamics and the quest for securing key Rajya Sabha seats.
- Country:
- India
BJD President Naveen Patnaik has leveled serious allegations against the BJP, accusing it of 'horse trading' in the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha. Patnaik described such an act as an 'offense' to democratic principles.
The political atmosphere is tense as five candidates vie for four available seats, with real fears of cross-voting on March 16. The situation has been exacerbated by claims and counterclaims between the BJD and BJP. BJP MLA Jaynarayan Mishra denied any such practices within his party.
Meanwhile, strategizing continues with various leaders rallying support and influencing MLAs. The delicate balance of power underscores the high stakes in these elections, revealing both the BJP's and BJD's internal strategies amid fierce political contestation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Soar: TMC and BJP Clash Ahead of Modi's Kolkata Rally
Odisha's Political Chess: BJP's Strategic Moves Ahead of Rajya Sabha Elections
Clashes Erupt in Kolkata: TMC Accuses BJP of Violence Against Women
Amit Shah Promises BJP-Led Transformation for Punjab by 2027
Strategizing the Rajya Sabha Battle: Haryana BJP's Game Plan