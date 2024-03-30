Dutch hostage situation in night club continuing, three released, police say

A hostage situation in a nightclub in the eastern Dutch town of Ede was ongoing on Saturday after three people were released, police said in a statement, after several people were taken hostage earlier in the day and homes in the area evacuated. It was unclear how many people were still being held.

There was no indication of a terrorist motive, police said. Several special police units were deployed to the scene, a building in the centre of town, police said in a post on social media. They said 150 homes had been evacuated and the public was asked to stay away from the area.

People were being held at the local Petticoat nightclub by a man with weapons and explosives, the national newspaper de Telegraaf reported, citing several anonymous sources. A reporter for broadcaster NOS said a remote-controlled robot was at the scene as well as anti-explosive units and police in protective gear.

Trains to and from Ede were cancelled, railway operator NS said on its website.

