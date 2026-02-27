Left Menu

Rajasthan Private Bus Strike Ends: Consensus Reached

Private bus operators in Rajasthan ended their three-day strike following successful negotiations with transport officials, resuming services across the state. The strike had caused significant travel disruptions. Agreements were reached on some demands, with promises to address remaining issues post the state assembly's budget session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-02-2026 13:26 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 13:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

After three days of halted services, private bus operators in Rajasthan have called off their strike. The disruption affected travel statewide and left thousands stranded.

The breakthrough came following discussions with the transport department and relevant officials, who assured the operators that their concerns would be addressed after the ongoing budget session.

This move brings relief to commuters, especially those traveling for Holi and attending regional fairs, as roughly 35,000 buses resume operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

