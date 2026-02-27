Rajasthan Private Bus Strike Ends: Consensus Reached

After three days of halted services, private bus operators in Rajasthan have called off their strike. The disruption affected travel statewide and left thousands stranded.

The breakthrough came following discussions with the transport department and relevant officials, who assured the operators that their concerns would be addressed after the ongoing budget session.

This move brings relief to commuters, especially those traveling for Holi and attending regional fairs, as roughly 35,000 buses resume operations.

