Left Menu

Australian envoy to India meets Gautam Adani, discusses future collaboration

Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, had a meeting with Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Friday, and discussed the Indian conglomerate's existing investments in Australia.

ANI | Updated: 05-04-2024 22:13 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 22:13 IST
Australian envoy to India meets Gautam Adani, discusses future collaboration
Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani (Image: X/@AusHCIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, had a meeting with Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Friday, and they discussed the Indian conglomerate's existing investments in Australia. They also discussed future collaboration on renewables, critical minerals and rooftop solar, the envoy to India posted on his X handle sharing a photograph with both shaking hands.

According to Adani Enterprises' website, its Adani Australia is a multi-dimensional energy and infrastructure company, dedicated to delivering energy solutions for an advancing world. It provides energy solutions in Australia and the Asia Pacific region from thermal and renewable energy sources.

Adani Australia owns and operates Abbot Point Terminal which has been exporting Queensland coal responsibly for more than 35 years. It is Australia's most northerly coal port and is located 25 kilometres north-west of Bowen, in North Queensland. The port is a modern, high volume, fast turnaround port complex with natural deep water, and is a multi-user port facility that currently has capacity to throughput up to 50 Mtpa. Adani Renewables Australia's first solar farm Rugby Run near Moranbah was officially opened in October 2019, supplying 65 MW of renewable energy powering about 23,000 Queensland homes.

Adani Mining Pty Ltd is an Australian mining company that operates out of regional Queensland. Adani Mining's flagship development is the Carmichael mine and rail project. Located more than 300km west of the Queensland coast, the Carmichael Project is ideally positioned to maximise the opportunities that the Galilee Basin presents.

The Carmichael Project is a thermal coal mine and rail project, which will transport coal from the Galilee Basin to countries in Asia, including India, delivering thousands of jobs for Queenslanders in the process. Today, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel too met the Australian envoy to India and Mumbai-based Australian Consulate General Paul Murphy, in Gandhinagar.

"Discussed with him the prospects of collaboration between Australia-India-Gujarat on production of renewable energy, solar rooftop and critical minerals-lithium battery storage," Bhupendra Patel wrote on his X timeline in Gujarati after the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lilly's weight-loss drug Zepbound to face supply crunch through April-end, US FDA says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lil...

 Global
2
Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassMutual Ventures and Endiya Partners

Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassM...

 Global
3
Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

 United States
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems (SUDS): Tackling Urban Flooding and Water Management

Uniting AI and Blockchain: A New Frontier for Security and Efficiency

Water Security and Management in the Era of Climate Change

The Hydrogen Economy: Green Hydrogen Production and Storage Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024