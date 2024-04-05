Australian envoy to India meets Gautam Adani, discusses future collaboration

Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, had a meeting with Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Friday, and they discussed the Indian conglomerate's existing investments in Australia. They also discussed future collaboration on renewables, critical minerals and rooftop solar, the envoy to India posted on his X handle sharing a photograph with both shaking hands.

According to Adani Enterprises' website, its Adani Australia is a multi-dimensional energy and infrastructure company, dedicated to delivering energy solutions for an advancing world. It provides energy solutions in Australia and the Asia Pacific region from thermal and renewable energy sources.

Adani Australia owns and operates Abbot Point Terminal which has been exporting Queensland coal responsibly for more than 35 years. It is Australia's most northerly coal port and is located 25 kilometres north-west of Bowen, in North Queensland. The port is a modern, high volume, fast turnaround port complex with natural deep water, and is a multi-user port facility that currently has capacity to throughput up to 50 Mtpa. Adani Renewables Australia's first solar farm Rugby Run near Moranbah was officially opened in October 2019, supplying 65 MW of renewable energy powering about 23,000 Queensland homes.

Adani Mining Pty Ltd is an Australian mining company that operates out of regional Queensland. Adani Mining's flagship development is the Carmichael mine and rail project. Located more than 300km west of the Queensland coast, the Carmichael Project is ideally positioned to maximise the opportunities that the Galilee Basin presents.

The Carmichael Project is a thermal coal mine and rail project, which will transport coal from the Galilee Basin to countries in Asia, including India, delivering thousands of jobs for Queenslanders in the process. Today, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel too met the Australian envoy to India and Mumbai-based Australian Consulate General Paul Murphy, in Gandhinagar.

"Discussed with him the prospects of collaboration between Australia-India-Gujarat on production of renewable energy, solar rooftop and critical minerals-lithium battery storage," Bhupendra Patel wrote on his X timeline in Gujarati after the meeting. (ANI)

