Left Menu

Dinesh Shahra Foundation Encourages Excellence in Indigenous Cow Care as they present Gopal Gaurav Awards

Dr Dinesh Shahra, renowned philanthropist and founder of Dinesh Shahra Foundation (DSF), presented the esteemed Gopal Gaurav Awards, initiated by Shankaracharya Raghweshwara Bharati to five awardees, Subrahmanya Prasad Kasaragod, Smt Nagaratna Hebbar, Dr Jeevankumar Doddaballapur, Baburao Patil Bailahongal, Mahendra Singhi Hubli, recognizing their outstanding contributions to the preservation of indigenous cow care practices, further to DSF's initiative of Gau Shakti. The awards ceremony, held at Ramdeva Ashram, Bhanukuli, Karnataka, was graced by the esteemed presence of spiritual leader Sri Sri Raghaveshwara Bharathi ji, marking a significant celebration of traditional cow care values.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-05-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 16:29 IST
Dinesh Shahra Foundation Encourages Excellence in Indigenous Cow Care as they present Gopal Gaurav Awards
Dinesh Shahra Foundation Encourages Excellence in Indigenous Cow Care as they present Gopal Gaurav Awards. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17: Dr Dinesh Shahra, renowned philanthropist and founder of Dinesh Shahra Foundation (DSF), presented the esteemed Gopal Gaurav Awards, initiated by Shankaracharya Raghweshwara Bharati to five awardees, Subrahmanya Prasad Kasaragod, Smt Nagaratna Hebbar, Dr Jeevankumar Doddaballapur, Baburao Patil Bailahongal, Mahendra Singhi Hubli, recognizing their outstanding contributions to the preservation of indigenous cow care practices, further to DSF's initiative of Gau Shakti. The awards ceremony, held at Ramdeva Ashram, Bhanukuli, Karnataka, was graced by the esteemed presence of spiritual leader Sri Sri Raghaveshwara Bharathi ji, marking a significant celebration of traditional cow care values.

The Gopal Gaurav Awards, in alignment with Dinesh Shahra Foundation's vision and pioneered by Shankaracharya Raghweshwara Bharati, were presented by Dr. Dinesh Shahra, emphasizing the importance of cow care and the preservation of indigenous cows. The Gopal Gaurav Awards are a testament to DSF's commitment to promoting Sanatan values of cow care and Vedic education. During the ceremony, Dr. Shahra delivered an impassioned speech, highlighting the timeless significance of Shankaracharya's teachings in promoting cow care practices and the integration of Sanatan values into contemporary life. Emphasizing the importance of sustainability and cultural preservation, he reiterated DSF's mission to bridge the gap between tradition and modernity through initiatives like the Sanatan Living movement.

Apart from the awards ceremony, Dr. Shahra actively participated in Shankaracharya Jayanti celebrations and cultural events, showcasing his dedication to spiritual enrichment and fostering cultural exchanges. Through DSF's multifaceted initiatives focusing on cow care, tree plantation, and Vedic education, Dr. Shahra continues to lead efforts aimed at fostering unity, sustainability, and holistic development in society. Dr. Dinesh Shahra's unwavering commitment to social welfare and environmental stewardship serves as an inspiration, motivating collective action towards building a more harmonious and sustainable future for generations to come.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 million; CVS Health launches new snack brand called Well Market and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 milli...

 Global
2
OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

 Global
3
Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Global
4
Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024