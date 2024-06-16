Pakistan Vs Ireland: Babar Azam Wins Toss, Chooses to Bowl in T20 World Cup Clash

In a T20 World Cup showdown mired with the inevitability of elimination, Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam won the toss and chose to field against Ireland on Sunday. This decision came with both teams already out of the tournament's running, subsequently cleared by India and the USA from Group A.

Babar Azam, leading from the front, aimed to salvage respect and pride in their final campaign encounter. 'We want to restrict them to a low score and chase it down,' the captain stated during the toss ceremony.

Pakistan's lineup, a blend of youth and experience featuring Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi, faces Ireland captained by Paul Stirling, hopeful for a redeeming performance. The cricketing world watches as two ousted teams strive for a dignified finish.

