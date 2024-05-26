Left Menu

28 injured as state transport bus rams into tanker in Maharashtra’s Nashik district

The bus operated by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation MSRTC was on its way from Kalyan in Thane district to Chalisgaon in Nashik district when the accident took place, he said. The 28 injured persons have been taken to nearby private hospitals, he said, adding that the exact reason behind the accident is yet to be established.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 26-05-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 20:36 IST
As many as 28 persons were injured after the state transport bus they were travelling in crashed into a tanker in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Sunday, an official said. The bus operated by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) was on its way from Kalyan in Thane district to Chalisgaon in Nashik district when the accident took place, he said. The bus rammed into the rear side of a tanker near the Pimpalgaon Baswant toll plaza on the Mumbai-Agra national highway in Niphad taluka around 4 pm, he said.

The official said that 26 passengers and the driver and conductor of the MSRTC bus were injured in the accident. The 28 injured persons have been taken to nearby private hospitals, he said, adding that the exact reason behind the accident is yet to be established.

