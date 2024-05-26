Turbulence Trouble: Qatar Airways Flight Leads to Injuries

Twelve people were injured when a Qatar Airways plane flying from Doha to Dublin on Sunday hit turbulence and eight were taken to hospital, airport authorities said.

Dublin Airport said in a statement that the plane landed safely as scheduled before 1 pm (1200 GMT).

"Upon landing, the aircraft was met by emergency services, including airport police and our fire and rescue department, due to six passengers and six crew on board reporting injuries after the aircraft experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey," Dublin airport said in a statement.

The airport later confirmed that eight passengers were taken to hospital.

They said: "All passengers were assessed for injury prior to disembarking the aircraft. Eight passengers were subsequently taken to hospital.

"The return flight to Doha (flight QR018) is scheduled to operate as normal this afternoon, albeit with a delay. Flight operations at Dublin Airport were unaffected and continue as normal this afternoon." In a statement Qatar Airways said that "a small number of passengers and crew sustained minor injuries in flight and are now receiving medical attention", adding: "The matter is now subject to an internal investigation." Ireland's National Ambulance Service said it received a pre-alert to attend the airport and was ''on site facilitating and supporting the disembarkment of passengers''.

A DAA spokesperson said: ''The Dublin Airport team continues to provide full assistance on the ground to passengers and airline staff.'' The incident comes five days after a British man died of a suspected heart attack and dozens of people were injured when a Singapore Airlines flight from London hit severe turbulence.

Passengers described the incident as frightening. They said the plane seemed to drop out of the air for about 20 seconds during food-and-drinks service, BBC reported.

