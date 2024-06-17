Amit Shah Reviews Security Amid Fresh Wave of Violence in Manipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a high-level review meeting on Monday to assess the deteriorating security situation in Manipur, which has been hit by fresh incidents of ethnic violence lately.

Shah received comprehensive briefings from top security officials, including Security Advisor to Manipur Kuldiep Singh, State DGP Rajiv Singh, and Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi. This meeting came just a day after Manipur's Governor Anusuiya Uikey updated Shah on the state's law and order status.

Reports of renewed violence in Imphal and Jiribam have heightened central government concerns, especially as Jiribam had remained relatively calm over the past year. Manipur representatives assured that adequate forces were deployed in the newly affected areas.

