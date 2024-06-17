Left Menu

Amit Shah Reviews Security Amid Fresh Wave of Violence in Manipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the security situation in Manipur, addressing recent ethnic violence. High-level officials, including Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh and Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande, briefed Shah. The review followed fresh violence reports in Imphal and Jiribam, and growing concerns over security.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 19:34 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a high-level review meeting on Monday to assess the deteriorating security situation in Manipur, which has been hit by fresh incidents of ethnic violence lately.

Shah received comprehensive briefings from top security officials, including Security Advisor to Manipur Kuldiep Singh, State DGP Rajiv Singh, and Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi. This meeting came just a day after Manipur's Governor Anusuiya Uikey updated Shah on the state's law and order status.

Reports of renewed violence in Imphal and Jiribam have heightened central government concerns, especially as Jiribam had remained relatively calm over the past year. Manipur representatives assured that adequate forces were deployed in the newly affected areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

