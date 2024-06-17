K-RIDE to Appoint Technically Qualified MD: Rail Development Projects Accelerate
Karnataka's Rail Infrastructure Development Company (K-RIDE) will soon have a technically qualified Managing Director, as announced by Union Minister V Somanna. The minister highlighted the progress of nine long-pending railway projects, emphasizing efforts to complete them and improve railway infrastructure, including new lines and doubling projects.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka's Rail Infrastructure Development Company (K-RIDE) is set to have a technically qualified expert as its full-time Managing Director, Union Minister V Somanna announced on Monday.
During a press conference, Somanna revealed that a directive has been given to appoint the new MD within 15-20 days. This move aims to ensure the swift progress of various developmental projects in the state, including the nine long-pending railway projects. Completion deadlines for these projects span from December 2026 to December 2028.
Somanna also touched on ongoing efforts to enhance rail safety and infrastructure. This includes the elimination of level crossings and the acceleration of land acquisition for remaining works. The minister assured that these initiatives are part of a broader vision spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ujiarpur MP Nityananad Rai, Apna Dal (S) leader Anupriya Patel, Tumakuru MP V Somanna sworn in as Union Ministers of State.
Among Ministers of State, Jitin Prasada gets commerce and Meity, JD(U) leader Ram Nath Thakur agriculture, V Somanna Jal Shakti and railways.
V Somanna Takes Charge as Minister of State for Railways
V Somanna Pledges to Serve the Nation with Integrity in Modi Cabinet
From Sidelines to Spotlight: V Somanna's Political Journey