K-RIDE to Appoint Technically Qualified MD: Rail Development Projects Accelerate

Karnataka's Rail Infrastructure Development Company (K-RIDE) is set to have a technically qualified expert as its full-time Managing Director, Union Minister V Somanna announced on Monday.

During a press conference, Somanna revealed that a directive has been given to appoint the new MD within 15-20 days. This move aims to ensure the swift progress of various developmental projects in the state, including the nine long-pending railway projects. Completion deadlines for these projects span from December 2026 to December 2028.

Somanna also touched on ongoing efforts to enhance rail safety and infrastructure. This includes the elimination of level crossings and the acceleration of land acquisition for remaining works. The minister assured that these initiatives are part of a broader vision spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)