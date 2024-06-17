Left Menu

Torrential Tragedy: Devastating Rains and Landslides Ravage China's Coastal Provinces

Torrential rain and landslides in China's Guangdong and Fujian provinces have resulted in the deaths of nine people and left 17 missing. Emergency responses have been heightened, with helicopters dispatched to assist those affected. Heavy rains have caused significant destruction and economic losses in multiple provinces over recent days.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 19:33 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Torrential rain and landslides in China's coastal provinces of Guangdong and Fujian have killed nine people and left 17 missing, state media and local authorities said on Monday.

In Guangdong, five people were killed, 15 missing and 13 trapped as of Monday, local emergency management authorities said. Sishui, a town in the province, logged 369.3 millimetres of precipitation in 24 hours. The deluge prompted officials to raise emergency response levels, and dispatch helicopters to evacuate and deliver supplies to those affected.

Four people died and two went missing in neighbouring Fujian due to rainstorms that the provincial meteorological bureau classified as an "extreme event", state broadcaster CCTV reported. Downpours in Fujian's Wuping county since Sunday afternoon had caused 378 homes to collapse and prompted authorities to launch an emergency flood response.

Over the past few days, heavy rains have inundated the province, breaking a historical record in Wuping county. Economic losses in the county totalled 415 million yuan ($57.19 million), state media reported. Many parts of southern China have been impacted by rains over the past few days, prompting several localities to issue flood warnings and advisories.

In Jiangxi province, the average rainfall was 24 mm between from 8 a.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday, with 288 weather stations in 56 counties recording considerable precipitation, state media said. In Chongqing, torrential rains caused water levels of five rivers to rise by 1 to 3 meters, according to CCTV.

($1 = 7.2559 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

