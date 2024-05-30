Left Menu

Southern India's Job Market Blossoms: BFSI, E-Commerce, and Hospitality Lead Recovery

The first four months of 2024 saw a significant rise in job demand, particularly in the BFSI, e-commerce, and hospitality sectors. Southern India's job market grew by 23%, thanks to digitalisation in tier II and III cities. The report also noted a 21% increase in job applications from freshers and an 18% rise from women job seekers.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2024 16:46 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 16:46 IST
Southern India's Job Market Blossoms: BFSI, E-Commerce, and Hospitality Lead Recovery
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

E-commerce, BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance), and hospitality sectors witnessed an increased demands for talents in the first four months of 2024, indicating a recovery in overall job market, a report said on Thursday.

Driven by economic recovery, the demand for workforce in BFSI increased the maximum by 21 per cent during the first four months of this calender year. The e-commerce sector saw an increase of 17 per cent, services and hospitality industries reported a growth of 13 per cent, according to a report by professional networking platform Apna.

The report is based on the data on Apna platform during 2023 and 2024.

It also found that the job market in the southern part of India saw a growth of 23 per cent compared to 18 per cent last year, with cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai leading in terms of total number of job postings.

The adoption of digitalisation is becoming increasingly evident in tier II and III cities like Lucknow, Coimbatore, and Gwalior that have been witnessing a surge in job postings.

''Cities such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai are at the forefront of the growth in the job landscape. This trend showcases the strength of southern India's job market and underscores the expanding opportunities fuelled by digitalisation.

''From bustling metropolitan areas to emerging tier II and tier III cities like Lucknow, Coimbatore, and Gwalior, our platform reflects a dynamic landscape, offering promising prospects for job seekers nationwide,'' apna.co CEO and founder Nirmit Parikh said.

The platform has registered a 21 per cent year-on-year increase in the number of job applications from freshers and an 18 per cent rise from women job seekers during the reporting period.

The total number of applications received during the period reached approximately 1.7 crore, up 15 per cent from a year ago, the report added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
4
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024